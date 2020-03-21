Mythical March Madness: The Star simulates NCAA Tournament

Zeke Nnaji has been the staple of Arizona’s offense this season and it continued in the NCAA Tournament. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise either, that the Cats needed overtime to pull out a March Madness win.

Down by as many as 13 in the second half, the Wildcats roared back to tie the game at 65-65 with under a minute left on a Nnaji jumper from the left corner. The freshman did have a chance to hit a game-winner on the next possession, but his shot from just outside the paint was no good.

The Wildcats scored the first five points of overtime, as Dylan Smith made one of two free throws, Nnaji hit a turnaround jumper from the right side and Nico Mannion hit two free throws of his own.

Up 73-67 with under two minutes to go, UA unraveled in crunch time and allowed the Red Raiders to rattle off a 7-0 run to go up by one with under 30 seconds left. The Wildcats then came up clutch thanks to an unlikely hero.

Smith drove to the basket and caught a no-look pass from Josh Green to sink a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds remaining. Stone Gettings forced a steal on the next possession and Smith was fouled going up for a shot. The senior made both of his free throws to put the Cats up by 3 with 10 seconds left.