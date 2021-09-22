'Natural leader' Kamaile Hiapo keeps Wildcats steady

“People close to me see that I have a killer instinct,” Hiapo said. “So it was really hard for me to give up that part of the game and not score points.”

Hiapo admitted that playing libero might have been too boring for her electric personality on the court but said her top goal was to play volleyball at the highest level possible and that meant putting her “killer instinct” to the side.

“I did get offers for (outside hitting) at some colleges, but I really wanted to play the highest level I could,” Hiapo said. “I knew the only way I could do that was to play libero.”

“The toughest part was me giving up that killer part of me, but I feel like I found a way to keep the killer instinct and use it to my advantage because not a lot of liberos were hitters.”

Rubio referred to the junior as the “MVP of the team” due to her confidence and natural leadership skills, a common trait for liberos to possess at the Division I level.

“When your best player is your best leader, then I think she can really develop into a loud voice that people respect on the team,” Rubio said. “The older she gets, then the more comfortable she feels with being able to talk to people.”