NBA Draft pushed back again, 357-team NCAA tournament unlikely

ACC's 357-team NCAA tournament proposal won't happen

If you thought the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament was a lot of teams, then the proposal from ACC men's basketball coaches will certainly raise an eyebrow.

The 15 conference coaches — with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski leading the charge —proposed all 357 Division I teams make the NCAA tournament in 2021, with the uncertainty of what the regular season will look like this year.

The ambition idea, however, was rejected in a statement by NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

"While all who care about the game are entitled to their opinion, and we'll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field," Gavitt said.

The Division I council is expected to announce next week its start date and plans for the 20-21 season in men's and women's basketball.

Max Hazzard earns graduate degree at UA