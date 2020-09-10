NBA Draft pushed back again, 357-team NCAA tournament unlikely

The wait to begin their professional career continues for former Wildcats Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji.
The NBA is delaying its draft once again, this time pushing it back to Nov. 18 — a full month later that the previously rescheduled Oct. 15 date. The move also impacts the start of the 2020-21 season which won't begin before Christmas Day.
The change was reported by The Athletic and Stadium reporter Shams Charania on Thursday.
NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020
NBA teams expressed that pushing back the draft date will help with pre-draft preparation and virtual combines.
Current projections have mixed indications on where the three Ex-Cats will land. CBS Sports latest mock draft predicts only Josh Green will be taken in the first round, while Bleacher Report projects all three to go in the first round. The Athletic also has Green in the first round with Mannion and Nnaji taken in the early stages of the second round.
ACC's 357-team NCAA tournament proposal won't happen
If you thought the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament was a lot of teams, then the proposal from ACC men's basketball coaches will certainly raise an eyebrow.
The 15 conference coaches — with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski leading the charge —proposed all 357 Division I teams make the NCAA tournament in 2021, with the uncertainty of what the regular season will look like this year.
The ambition idea, however, was rejected in a statement by NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.
"While all who care about the game are entitled to their opinion, and we'll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field," Gavitt said.
The Division I council is expected to announce next week its start date and plans for the 20-21 season in men's and women's basketball.
Max Hazzard earns graduate degree at UA
Hazzard, who played as a grad transfer for the Wildcats last season, received his degree in Entrepreneurship, the team announced Thursday.
Congrats to @maxhazzard2 for finishing up his graduate degree in Entrepreneurship! #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/Szya6tpTUz— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) September 10, 2020
The shooting guard finished his college career with 1,067 points after playing three years at UC Irvine and one year at UA.
