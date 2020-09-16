 Skip to main content
NCAA approves to give Election Day off for student-athletes

NCAA approves to give Election Day off for student-athletes

Election 2020 South Carolina Primary

A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the South Carolina primary, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

The NCAA Division I council on Wednesday approved to have student-athletes not participate in athletic activities, including practice and competition, on the first Tuesday of November and this year's Election Day on Nov. 3. 

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee wanted the NCAA to provide one day per year dedicated to "civil engagement" such as voting or community service. 

“The Council unanimously supports this important piece of legislation. Coming from Division I SAAC, we know it represents the voice of student-athletes across the country who continue to express a desire to increase their civic engagement at local, state and federal levels,” said council chair M. Grace Calhoun in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing student-athletes use this opportunity as a way to create positive change." 

Ethan Good, Division I SAAC chairman said, “By providing this day dedicated to civic engagement each year, we are making a clear distinction that our American student-athletes will always be citizens before they are athletes. The student-athlete voice continues to grow louder and louder every year, and we can see that through this action. I am excited to see what will come of this in the current year and for years to come.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

