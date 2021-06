NCAA baseball scores and schedule: Arizona, Stanford both one victory from Omaha

Sunday: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 9 a.m. or noon (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

x-Monday: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 1 or 4 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi State

Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

Saturday: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi St., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sunday: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

x-Monday: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 4 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

South Florida at No. 2 Texas

At UFCU DischFalk Field, Austin, Texas

Saturday: South Florida at No. 2 Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

x-Sunday: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 1 or 4 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)