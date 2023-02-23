Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament isn’t until March 12. Arizona — and Tucson, for that matter — appear to have reason to watch that announcement quite closely again this year.

The women’s basketball selection committed released it second (and final) early reveal of the NCAA bracket, were the tournament to start today. Arizona is in the top 16, replacing North Carolina in this reveal. Translation: if the tournament started today, the Wildcats would host early rounds at McKale Center.

Being the 16th-overall seed, however, would mean Arizona would be part of No. 1 South Carolina’s part of the bracket. This week marked the Gamecocks 35th consecutive week as the top-ranked team in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Along with South Carolina, Indiana would also be a No. 1 seed, as well as Pac-12 programs Stanford and Utah, which jumped up to the top line in this reveal; the Utes, who lost by 10 to Arizona a week ago Friday in Tucson, replaced UConn as a 1-seed.