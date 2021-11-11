NCAA eligibility rules punishes Cats for standing pat

“Washington has two 'super seniors' and the other players are all older juniors or seniors," Rubio said. "We just don't have enough time on the clock.”

A similar story unfolded last month when the Wildcats hosted USC and No. 12 UCLA. Graduate senior Mac May led UCLA with 18 kills as the Bruins beat the Wildcats in straight sets.

The Wildcats went four sets before falling to USC, which was led by graduate senior Brooke Botkin and her 14 kills.

“(Botkin) carried those guys just like all the other teams that we're playing against that have the 'super seniors,'” Rubio said after the USC match on October 17. “I mean, it's like, playing with a stacked deck or with loaded dice.

"That's what it's like playing against these guys. I feel bad for our kids because it's really unfair what's happening here, and yet, it's legal.”

Rubio says the new rule has inadvertently created a huge discrepancy between the schools that can financially afford to exceed the scholarship limit and the ones that cannot.

“Not only do they get the 'super seniors,' but they've recruited graduate kids to come in and now they're older than us,” Rubio said. “I mean … it's a completely unfair playing field at this point.”