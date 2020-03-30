NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

Arizona's Reyna Carranco (5) watches her single get through the left side of the Auburn infield in the fourth inning in their winner's bracket game on the second day of the NCAA regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium, Friday, May 17, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.

Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete's school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received the year before.

Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.

