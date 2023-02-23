No. 19 Arizona split a doubleheader with No. 8 Arkansas Thursday, falling 3-2 in the opener before winning 5-2 in the nightcap.

Arizona’s Devyn Netz, who pitched a complete game in the opener only for the Wildcats to fall in walk-off fashion on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, showed her might at the plate and got redemption in the circle in game two.

Netz accounted for both Arizona runs in the opener via a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie a game that was 2-0 Arkansas at that point.

She also hit a three-run blast in Arizona’s win in the second game, and came on for an inning of relief work to earn the save by throwing a spotless seventh inning in the circle in relief of starter Aissa Silva (two innings, three hits, two runs, one earned) and winning pitcher Sydney Somerndike (four innings, two hits, no runs).