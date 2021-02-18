NFL legends Larry Fitzgerald, Marcus Allen headline Cologuard Classic 'Celebrity Challenge'

The third annual Cologuard Classic “Celebrity Challenge” on Feb. 27 will feature five former — and current — athletes: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen, MLB Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, two-time Super Bowl winner Richard Dent and former NFL wider receiver Brice Butler.

The group will play the back nine of Omni Tucson National during the second round of the Cologuard Classic, with a nine-hole, $5,000-per-hole "skins competition" that will total $50,000 for colorectal cancer charities.

Fitzgerald just wrapped up his 17th season with the Cardinals, and is the only member of the group still playing their sport. Butler, who played for the Raiders and Cowboys from 2013 to 2017, stepped away from football and became a social media influencer with golf, and has 200,000 followers across all social platforms.

Rodriguez is the only non-football player amongst the group. The former Florida Marlin is a 13-time Gold Glove winner and was named the 1999 American League MVP. He also led the Marlins to a World Series in 2003.

Dent was a defensive end for the famed 1985 Chicago Bears' Super Bowl-winning defense, and remains the organization's all-time leader in sacks.