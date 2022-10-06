Nicole Dallin's goal helps UA soccer team upset No. 8-ranked USC in LA

Nicole Dallin scored off an assist by Megan Chelf in the 68th minute Thursday afternoon as the Arizona soccer team stunned No. 8-ranked USC 1-0 in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats (4-5-2, 1-3 Pac-12) came in winless in conference play, while the Trojans (7-2-1, 3-0) were tied for first place. UA had scored only one goal in Pac-12 play, while USC had outscored conference foes 11-2, including 9-1 over the past two games.

USC outshot Arizona 16-12 as Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped all five shots she faced.