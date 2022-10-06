 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA SOCCER

Nicole Dallin's goal helps UA soccer team upset No. 8-ranked USC in LA

  • Updated

Nicole Dallin

 Arizona Athletics

Nicole Dallin scored off an assist by Megan Chelf in the 68th minute Thursday afternoon as the Arizona soccer team stunned No. 8-ranked USC 1-0 in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats (4-5-2, 1-3 Pac-12) came in winless in conference play, while the Trojans (7-2-1, 3-0) were tied for first place. UA had scored only one goal in Pac-12 play, while USC had outscored conference foes 11-2, including 9-1 over the past two games.

USC outshot Arizona 16-12 as Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped all five shots she faced.

UA will look to pull another upset when it visits No. 1 UCLA (11-0, 3-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News