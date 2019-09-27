The Arizona soccer team dropped its Pac-12 opener Friday night, losing 2-1 in double overtime to visiting Colorado.
Taylor Kornieck scored her second goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 107th minute to give the No. 24 Buffaloes (9-1, 1-0 Pac-12) the win. She also scored in the 39th minute to tie the match at 1.
The Wildcats scored their only goal on an own goal in the 7th minute to go up 1-0.
Arizona was outshot 17-11 in the loss.
UA (6-2, 0-1) hosts UCLA at 7 p.m. Thursday. The match will air on Pac-12 Arizona.