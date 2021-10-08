 Skip to main content
No. 11 Huskies hand Wildcats volleyball team first home loss of season

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

No. 11-ranked Washington gave the UA volleyball team its second straight loss, beating the Wildcats 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23) on Friday night at McKale Center.

UA (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) had been a perfect 7-0 at home coming in, but the Huskies (10-3, 3-2), a Final Four team a year ago, took the last three sets after falling behind early.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 16 kills in the loss, while Kamaile Hiapo had 17 digs and Emery Herman notched 33 assists.

UA will host Washington State (9-6, 3-2) at noon Sunday.

