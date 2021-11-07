 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 12 Washington sweeps Wildcats in volleyball, dropping UA to 6-8 in Pac-12 play
Volleyball: No. 12 Washington 3, Arizona 0

No. 12 Washington sweeps Wildcats in volleyball, dropping UA to 6-8 in Pac-12 play

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

No. 12-ranked Washington dominated the third set to finish off a sweep of the UA volleyball team Sunday in Seattle.

The Huskies won 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 for their 11th win in the past 12 matches. UW is now 18-4 overall and 11-3 in the Pac-12 while Arizona fell to 14-11, 6-8. UA also was swept by No. 21 Washington State on Friday night.

Jaelyn Hodge had 12 kills for UA and Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 10. Emery Herman had 27 assists and six digs.

UW hit .396 in the win, including .483 in the final set. UA hit .218.

No. 16 Utah is up next for UA, at 3 p.m. Friday in McKale Center. The Utes (16-7, 9-5) beat UA 3-0 in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's 10-3 win over Cal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News