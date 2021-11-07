No. 12 Washington sweeps Wildcats in volleyball, dropping UA to 6-8 in Pac-12 play

No. 12-ranked Washington dominated the third set to finish off a sweep of the UA volleyball team Sunday in Seattle.

The Huskies won 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 for their 11th win in the past 12 matches. UW is now 18-4 overall and 11-3 in the Pac-12 while Arizona fell to 14-11, 6-8. UA also was swept by No. 21 Washington State on Friday night.

Jaelyn Hodge had 12 kills for UA and Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 10. Emery Herman had 27 assists and six digs.

UW hit .396 in the win, including .483 in the final set. UA hit .218.

No. 16 Utah is up next for UA, at 3 p.m. Friday in McKale Center. The Utes (16-7, 9-5) beat UA 3-0 in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24.