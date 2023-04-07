The No. 12 Arizona men's tennis team did a little jig after captain Nick Lagaev clinched the Wildcats' 4-1 victory over No. 48 Oregon Friday.

The Wildcats have been doing that victory dance quite a bit lately, to be sure.

Arizona (18-4, 4-1 Pac-12) has now won four conference matches in a row, with Friday's win following last weekend's sweep of No. 37 UCLA and No. 9 USC.

The Wildcats, who moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with the win over the Ducks, take the court at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center for the final time in 2023 Sunday at noon against No. 51 Washington.

Against the Ducks, Gustaf Strom improved to 15-2 in dual matches this season with his straight-sets win (6-3, 6-3) over Oregon's Jesper Klov-Nilsson.

Dominique Rolland also earned a singles victory while Lagaev's third-set win (6-4, 4-6, 6-1) over Ivailo Keremedchiev sealed the deal.

Arizona opened the afternoon by making quick work of the Ducks in doubles play, earning the doubles point. Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts defeated Oregon's Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele (6-2), while Eric Padgham and Rolland stopped Ray Lo and Luke Vandecasteele (6-4). Wildcats Jared Horwood and Colton Smith were up 5-3 in an unfinished match after Arizona had already clinched the team doubles win.

Sunday marks senior day for the Wildcats when they take on the Huskies, with Ziverts, Horwood and Hiroki Sakagawa set to be honored at Robson Tennis Center.

After Sunday, the Wildcats have two Pac-12 regular-season dual matches remaining: April 14 at Utah and April 22 at ASU.