No. 16 Arizona completed its regular season with a 4-2 win over rival ASU Saturday night in Tempe, likely securing the Wildcats a second-place finish in the Pac-12 heading into this week’s Pac-12 Championship tournament in Ojai, California.

Arizona’s tandems of Jonas Ziverts/Jay Friend, ranked 49th nationally when playing together, and Gustaf Strom/Eric Padgham won 6-2 and 6-4, respectively, over their Sun Devil counterparts to secure the doubles point for the Wildcats.

In singles play, Ziverts and Strom fell to ASU’s Murphy Cassone (6-4, 6-2) and Jacob Bullard (6-3, 5-6, 6-4), respectively, but Herman Hoeyeraal, Colton Smith and Nick Lagaev had their backs.

Hoeyeraal defeated Constantinos Koshis (6-4, 6-3); Smith ousted Max McKennon via a tight third-set tiebreak (3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)); and Lagaev dispatched Spencer Brachman in another tight match, albeit ending in straight sets (7-6 (7-4), 7-5).

Friend and ASU’s Roi Ginat were tied at one set apiece and 5-5 in the third when Arizona clinched the team competition, leaving their match unfinished.