The No. 19 UA men’s tennis team won both sides of a double-header with New Mexico State Saturday at home, defeating the Aggies 7-0 and 6-1 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

While nine different Wildcats earned singles victories, UA freshman Dominique Rolland was the lone competitor to go 2-0 on the day.

Rolland defeated NMSU’s Yehor Opanasenko 6-0, 6-4 in the early matchup, before ousting Luca Fe D’ostiani, 6-1, 6-3 in the back half.

Only one of Arizona’s 13 singles wins needed to go beyond straight sets.

Junior Herman Hoeyeraal of Oslo, Norway and freshman Eric Padgham of Brisbane, Australian both posting perfect 6-0, 6-0 wins in the latter half of the day.

Arizona’s long homestand continues beginning Friday against UCLA (8-4, 0-0) at 2 p.m.

The matchup with the Bruins is the first of four consecutive Pac-12 matches at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center for the Wildcats.