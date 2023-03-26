Arizona Daily Star
The No. 19 UA men’s tennis team won both sides of a double-header with New Mexico State Saturday at home, defeating the Aggies 7-0 and 6-1 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.
While nine different Wildcats earned singles victories, UA freshman Dominique Rolland was the lone competitor to go 2-0 on the day.
Rolland defeated NMSU’s Yehor Opanasenko 6-0, 6-4 in the early matchup, before ousting Luca Fe D’ostiani, 6-1, 6-3 in the back half.
Only one of Arizona’s 13 singles wins needed to go beyond straight sets.
Junior Herman Hoeyeraal of Oslo, Norway and freshman Eric Padgham of Brisbane, Australian both posting perfect 6-0, 6-0 wins in the latter half of the day.
Arizona’s long homestand continues beginning Friday against UCLA (8-4, 0-0) at 2 p.m.
- Alzheimer's first signs may appear in your eyes, study finds
- Tucson native Barbara Eden is out of the ‘Jeannie’ bottle
- Demolition of Tucson's Foothills Mall begins
- 40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend March 23-26 🛍🚒✍️
- This family-run soul food restaurant is tucked into an east-side convenience store
- An exit interview, of sorts, with ex-Wildcat Kerr Kriisa, whose personality left an indelible mark
- Changes underway for Wildcats as Kerr Kriisa, Adama Bal enter transfer portal
- Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa enters transfer portal after three seasons with Wildcats
- 'Thunder and Lightning' to strike as Tucson air show soars back
- Drag story hour postponed after Tucson church calls for protest
- For Arizona, Sweet 16 — featuring 4 teams Wildcats beat and their ex-coach — is anything but
- Lauren Ware, Madison Conner, Paris Clark, Lemyah Hylton enter portal as UA transitions to new era
- 3 new eateries are opening at fan-favorite food hall American Eat Co.
- Sound off on proposed Albertsons, Kroger grocery merger
- Ex-Wildcat Dorian Singer says there's a 'huge difference' between USC and Arizona receivers
The matchup with the Bruins is the first of four consecutive Pac-12 matches at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are currently 14-4 on the season, and 1-1 against Pac-12 competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!