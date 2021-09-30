 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3-ranked UCLA snaps tie late to top Wildcats soccer team
Soccer: No. 3 UCLA 2, Arizona 1

No. 3-ranked UCLA snaps tie late to top Wildcats soccer team

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

Maricarmen Reyes scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and No. 3-ranked UCLA held on to beat host Arizona 2-1 on Thursday night.

UA snapped the Bruins' eight-game streak of shutting out opponents when Jill Aguilera scored on an assist from Madison Goerlinger in in the 53rd minute to tie the game at 1.

Aguilera's goal was the 29th of her career, tying her with Gabi Stoian for second place on UA's career list. Mallory Miller is first with 32 goals.

Jill Aguilera

UCLA improved to 9-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Pac-12. The Bruins have outscored opponents 20-2 this season.

Hope Hisey had 11 saves for UA (3-6, 0-2). The Wildcats host No. 21 USC at 1 p.m. Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News