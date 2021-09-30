No. 3-ranked UCLA snaps tie late to top Wildcats soccer team

Maricarmen Reyes scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and No. 3-ranked UCLA held on to beat host Arizona 2-1 on Thursday night.

UA snapped the Bruins' eight-game streak of shutting out opponents when Jill Aguilera scored on an assist from Madison Goerlinger in in the 53rd minute to tie the game at 1.

Aguilera's goal was the 29th of her career, tying her with Gabi Stoian for second place on UA's career list. Mallory Miller is first with 32 goals.

UCLA improved to 9-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Pac-12. The Bruins have outscored opponents 20-2 this season.

Hope Hisey had 11 saves for UA (3-6, 0-2). The Wildcats host No. 21 USC at 1 p.m. Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona.