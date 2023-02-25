BOULDER, Colo. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half as No. 4 UCLA hung on to beat Colorado 60-56 on Sunday.

Amari Bailey added 11 points for UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), which won its eighth in a row to close out an undefeated February to clinch the Pac-12 regular season title, and the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

KJ Simpson had 14 points to lead Colorado (15-15, 7-12). Tristan da Silva, who left the game with just over five minutes remaining with an apparent lower leg injury, and Luke O’Brien each scored 13 points.

The Buffaloes fought back to take a 45-44 lead on da Silva’s 3-pointer with 8:13 remaining, capping an 8-2 run by the Buffaloes. The game remained tight down the stretch with the score tied twice in the final 3:41.

Jaquez made one of two free throws with 2:17 left to put UCLA on top by a point and Campbell added another basket for the Bruins. The Buffaloes got back within two points on a pair of free throws by Lawson Lovering with seven seconds remaining. Amari Bailey was fouled on the subsequent inbounds play and he made both free throws to secure the victory over Colorado, which did not get a shot off in the final seconds.

Down by a basket at the break, UCLA scored the first seven points of the second half to go in front 35-30. It was the Bruins' first lead since Jaquez scored on a dunk in the opening minute of the game. Tyger Campbell capped the burst with a 3-pointer, the first make from beyond the arc for the Bruins, who went 0 for 6 in the first half.

No. 20 Providence 88, Georgtown 68: In Washington, Ed Croswell scored a career-high 25 points and No. 20 Providence easily dispatched last-place Georgetown 88-68 despite leading scorer Bryce Hopkins matching his season low with six points.

The Friars got double-digit performances from Jared Bynum, who had 18 points, and Noah Locke and Devin Carter, who each added 12. Primo

Spears had 26 points to lead Georgetown, which has lost 13 straight games against AP Top 25 teams dating back to its surprising 2021 Big East Tournament championship.

Providence bounce back from its largest loss of the season as it continues to position itself for one of the top seeds in the Big East Tournament.

Maryland 75, No. 21 Northwestern 49: In College Park, Md., Jahmir Young scored 18 points and Don Carey added 13 to help Maryland wrap up an undefeated home season in Big Ten play with a 75-59 win over No. 21 Northwestern.

The Terrapins finished 16-1 overall at home in Kevin Willard’s first season as their coach, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats.

Maryland’s win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.