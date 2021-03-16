 Skip to main content
No Arizona Wildcats make USBWA's 10-player all-district team
  • Updated

Arizona guard Nico Mannion (1) gets a handful of Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) while purposing fouling in the final minutes of the second half of their match-up between top 20 teams at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 14, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

While Arizona's James Akinjo made the Pac-12's 10-player first team, he was left off the United States Basketball Writers Association's 10-player all district team.

That's probably because any all-star team that includes Gonzaga players is going to be hard to make.

With the USBWA's "District IX" including every state that touches the Pacific Ocean plus Arizona, the Zags had three players on it (Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs) while Matt Mitchell (SDSU) and Colbey Ross (Pepperdine) also made the team.

The five Pac-12 players named were Stanford's Oscar da Silva, Oregon's Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi, ASU's Remy Martin and USC's Evan Mobley. 

Meanwhile, Timmy Allen of Utah and McKinley Wright of Colorado made the "District VIII" team that includes mountain states.

Also not surprisingly, Gonzaga's Mark Few was named District IX coach of the year, while Kispert was named district player of the year. The USBWA's national player of the year (Oscar Robertson Award), freshman of the year (Wayne Tisdale Award) and coach of the year (Henry Iba Award) have yet to be announced.

Akinjo did make the second team of the NABC's "District 19" team, however. The District 19 team appeared to closely resemble an all-Pac-12 first and second team, but it's not clear what each of the 24 districts represents.

