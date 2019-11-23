Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home finale against No. 7 Utah on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium (8:15 p.m., FS1):
* After senior Khalil Tate took the first-team reps during warmups, freshman Grant Gunnell got his second straight start at quarterback. Tate is expected to rotate with Gunnell throughout the night.
* They will be working behind a completely reconfigured offensive line. The projected starters, from left to right: Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain, Robert Congel, Josh Donovan and Jon Jacobs. Not a single lineman is starting in the same spot as last week.
* The following linemen are not dressed: Cody Creason, Josh McCauley, Jordan Morgan and Paiton Fears. Creason, McCauley and Morgan were known to be hurt. Fears was a late add to the injury list.
* Ten offensive linemen are dressed, including freshman Jamari Williams and redshirt freshman David Watson. Neither has appeared in a game for Arizona.
