OL Donovan Laie, a two-year starter and pro prospect, to transfer from Arizona

Another veteran starter has elected to transfer out of the Arizona football program.
Junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie, who has started 24 straight games for the Wildcats, announced Tuesday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Laie (6-5, 325) has played left tackle, right tackle and left guard and is considered a possible NFL prospect.
He is the fifth projected starter to leave the UA program this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr., linebackers Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler, and receiver Brenden Schooler.
When asked Friday about the players who have transferred, UA coach Kevin Sumlin said that "every situation is different." Laie hadn't informed the program he was entering the portal at that time.
It’s unclear why Laie decided to leave, but the recent death of his father could be a factor. Laie’s father, Chris, died last November. Laie is one of seven siblings. The family lives in Oceanside, California.
"Growing up, it wasn't always pretty," Laie said in a story posted on the UA Athletics website in April. “We've been through a lot. But because of our big family, I've always felt like I have a big support system behind me and always have someone to talk to. That helped me get through the adversity.
“Going through the struggles with them, and not alone, made me look at life in a different perspective. I'm very fortunate to be where I am today."
Laie’s dad died shortly before the Wildcats’ 2019 finale against Arizona State. He elected to play in the game anyway, marking his 24th consecutive start since joining the program in the summer of 2018.
Dear Tucson , Thank you . . . 🖤 #BearDown4Life pic.twitter.com/3ZR10oiCih— Donovan Laie (@donlaie75) September 29, 2020
“Being a Wildcat these past few years (has) been an honor, and I have been nothing but blessed to be able to play and work with some of the most amazing people,” Laie said Tuesday in a message posted on Twitter. “I would like to thank everyone at the University of Arizona for believing in me since I’ve stepped on campus to compete in a Wildcat uniform. I would like to thank Coach Sumlin and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity these past two seasons here at Arizona.
“I would like to thank Coach B (strength coach Brian Johnson) and the whole strength and conditioning staff for holding it down for me since I’ve arrived in 2018. Last but certainly not least, to my amazing teammates/friends and the community of Tucson: Being a starter every game on a Power Five team since I’ve stepped on campus has come with responsibility and a lot of growing pains, but y’all have shown nothing but love and support, and I thank you guys. You all will be truly missed.
“Although I will miss the U of A atmosphere, community and people greatly, I feel that it is time to move forward in the path to continue my football career. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”
The Pac-12 announced last week that it would be kicking off the delayed 2020 season Nov. 6. The Wildcats just began ramped-up training and are expected to start fall camp Oct. 8 or 9.
Laie primarily played tackle for Arizona but likely would have slotted at left guard this season. He was unquestionably one of the Wildcats’ best offensive linemen – and best players, period.
Laie signed with Arizona in December 2018 – technically making him part of former coach Rich Rodriguez’s last recruiting class. Laie was a three-star prospect who also held offers from Colorado, Oregon State and four Mountain West Conference Schools, including San Diego State.
Laie started at left tackle the first two games of his freshman year while senior Layth Friekh sat out as part of an NCAA ruling. Laie primarily played right tackle the rest of that season.
Laie started the first 10 games of last season at left tackle. When the coaching staff decided to give freshman Jordan Morgan a look at that spot, Laie shifted to left guard. That probably would have been the alignment this season.
Although Laie was one of the team’s top players, the Wildcats are better positioned to absorb his loss than those of Young, Fields and Colin Schooler. Sumlin and his staff have focused on building up the offensive line over the past two years.
Redshirt junior Robert Congel could get the first shot at left guard. Congel appeared in 10 games last season, starting eight, after sitting out 2018 following his transfer from Texas A&M. Junior-college transfer Sam Langi, who joined the team this summer, is another possibility.
Still, losing Laie depletes Arizona's front-line talent and hurts its depth at a critical position.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
