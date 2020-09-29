OL Donovan Laie, a two-year starter and pro prospect, to transfer from Arizona

“Going through the struggles with them, and not alone, made me look at life in a different perspective. I'm very fortunate to be where I am today."

Laie’s dad died shortly before the Wildcats’ 2019 finale against Arizona State. He elected to play in the game anyway, marking his 24th consecutive start since joining the program in the summer of 2018.

“Being a Wildcat these past few years (has) been an honor, and I have been nothing but blessed to be able to play and work with some of the most amazing people,” Laie said Tuesday in a message posted on Twitter. “I would like to thank everyone at the University of Arizona for believing in me since I’ve stepped on campus to compete in a Wildcat uniform. I would like to thank Coach Sumlin and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity these past two seasons here at Arizona.