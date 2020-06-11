On Monday, Wildcats will 'start small and slow' with football players' return to campus

A few days ago, Dr. Stephen Paul took part in a Zoom call with Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin and his players regarding the UA’s return-to-play plan, which is set to begin Monday.

Any of Paul’s concerns were answered when he saw the players staring back at him from the tiny boxes on his computer screen.

“The guys are taking it seriously; they’re getting it,” said Paul, an assistant team physician and doctor with UA Campus Health. “Coach Sumlin says it’s the new norm and they’re adapting.”

The football team’s Zoom call with Paul is just one of the many ways the athletic department is working to prepare for student-athletes’ return to campus and an eventual return to play for all sports. The first group of 20 Wildcats will begin voluntary workouts on Monday.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke said he’s optimistic the football team will play its entire schedule but said the next 30 days will be critical. The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season Aug. 29.

Wildcats athletes are being phased in by stages based on population size, with Phase 1 (groups of 10 people or less) beginning Monday. The “pods” will remain together throughout all the phases, which campus leaders stress are milestones that are not based on time. The athletic department can move to the next phase simply by meeting standards and avoiding outbreaks.

In Phase 1, student-athletes will maintain at least 6 — and ideally 15 — feet of separation at all times, train outdoors or in open-air environments and wear masks during all activities, including exercise. There will be minimal use of equipment and no shared spaces, including locker rooms.