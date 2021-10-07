 Skip to main content
Oregon scores early, hands Wildcats fifth straight loss
editor's pick

Oregon scores early, hands Wildcats fifth straight loss

  • Updated

Chardonnay Curran

 Oregon athletics

Oregon scored in the third minute of Thursday night's game and held on the rest of the way, beating the Arizona Wildcats 1-0 and extending the UA's losing streak to five matches.

Chardonnay Curran's goal, with an assist from Eden Hardy, was the difference-maker.

"We've done a good job this season of scoring early in games, especially here at Papé," UO coach Graeme Abel told GoDucks.com. "When we've got a team set up like that we've got to go on and score the second and the third, so that's learning for us. But happy in a great goal, a really good team goal."

Arizona attempted seven shots, leading to two saves by Ducks goalie Leah Freeman. The Ducks improved to 7-1-4 overall and 2-1-1 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats fell to 3-8 overall and 0-4 in the Pac-12.

Arizona will take on Oregon State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

