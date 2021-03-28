Oregon State Beavers keep returning favor to Arizona Wildcats and rest of Pac-12

OSU moved up from a No. 6 to a No. 5 seed since UA finished fifth, and because UA's absence also meant the Pac-12 Tournament gave first-round byes to five teams instead of four, the Beavers also did not have to play on March 10.

So instead of a three-game path with wins over UCLA, Oregon and Colorado that earned OSU the Pac-12 Tournament title and the conference's automatic bid, the Beavers would have been a No. 6 seed with a four-game path that looked like this:

March 10 -- First round game against No. 11 Washington.

March 11 (if win on March 10) -- Quarterfinal game against Colorado.

March 12 (if win on March 11) -- Semifinal game against USC, Stanford or Washington State.

March 13 (if win on March 12) -- Championship game against Oregon, UCLA, Arizona or California.

An argument could be made that the Pac-12 might have earned even more if Oregon State had somehow completed this four-game Pac-12 Tournament journey, remained hot into the NCAA Tournament, and Arizona also reached the NCAA Tournament as the conference's sixth team -- though it is possible the Beavers' bid-stealing and Wildcats' presence might have bumped UCLA out of the field.