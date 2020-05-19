'Outstanding accomplishment': 10 Arizona Wildcats teams post perfect APRs; football and men's hoops boost averages

All but two coaches hit at least one APR bonus threshold: Sumlin was seven points shy of a $25,000 bonus had football scored 971 or better, while baseball coach Jay Johnson was just one point short of a $5,000 bonus with a his program’s 974 score.

Under APR calculations, each player on an athletic scholarship can earn one point for returning and one point for staying eligible each semester for a total of four points per player per academic year.

The APR score is determined by dividing points earned by total opportunities, then multiplying by 1,000.

However, there are a number of exceptions. Most notably, players who leave school early for the pros or other reasons but do so while remaining eligible do not cost their schools a missed point, as well as those who transfer but have GPAs of at least 2.6.

In men’s basketball, for example, UA’s score of 980 in 2018-19 translates to one point “missed” in about 50 total opportunities. That season, the Wildcats had five players leave early — Devonaire Doutrive, Emmanuel Akot, Omar Thielemans and Alex Barcello transferred while Brandon Randolph turned pro. UA’s score suggests only one left with an academic situation, costing a point.