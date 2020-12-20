Overcoming the odds: League champs Ball State, San Jose State to meet in Arizona Bowl that almost wasn’t

It’s been a rough year for a lot of people and a lot of entities, and the Arizona Bowl is no exception.

There were times when the organizers of Tucson’s bowl game weren’t sure if the game would be played. They had to accept the reality that the festivities that typically surround it, and the atmosphere that uplifts it, wouldn’t be the same.

“It’s been like being on a really rocky ocean — a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” said Ali Farhang, chairman of the Arizona Bowl’s executive board. “The key is to stay steady and control what you can control.”

The Arizona Bowl’s organizers stayed steady, and they stayed ready. They were rewarded with perhaps the best matchup in the seven-year history of the game.

Ball State will take on San Jose State on Dec. 31 in a matchup of conference champions. It will be the Cardinals’ first bowl appearance since January 2014. It will be the Spartans’ first since December 2015, when they played in the Cure Bowl with a 5-7 record.

Neither upstart was expected to contend for a league crown this season. Neither was favored in its conference title game.