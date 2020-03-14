Pac-12 cancels all spring sports; organized team activities put on hold through March 29

Following a meeting of school presidents and athletic directors, the Pac-12 Conference announced Saturday that it is canceling all spring sports competitions. Further, it said that all organized team activities will be banned through March 29, at which time it will revisit the decision.
The decision brings an official, if expected, end to the UA baseball and softball team's promising seasons, as well as that of the UA women's and men's golf teams, and both men's and women's track and field programs.
The Pac-12's decision follows an earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice and the NCAA's decision to cancel the men's and women's basketball tournaments and all spring championships, including the College World Series and Women's College World Series.
The decision is unlikely to change much at the UA, which is encouraging students to finish the spring semester by taking online classes. The UA football program decided earlier this week to suspend spring football until further notice. Pro day, scheduled for earlier this week, has also been postponed.