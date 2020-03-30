Pac-12 suspends all organized team activities through May 31

Pac-12 sports teams won't be allowed to meet, work out together or practice through at least May 31, following a decision by conference leadership to extend an ongoing suspension of organized team activities.
The suspension comes in wake of a coronavirus pandemic that has already hit California and Washington, home of six of the conference's 12 teams, particularly hard.
The conference has suspended:
• Organized, in-person team activities;
• In-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices;
• Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction.
Teams can still participate in "virtual group activities," such as film study, but they're limited to two hours per week for football and four hours per week for all other sports. The Pac-12 announced it is appealing to the NCAA to increase the football limit. Coaches can "recommend" written, self-directed workout plans and sen out demonstration videos to show proper form and technique, according to a Pac-12 news release.
Medical treatments, physical therapy, rehab, academic support and mental health and wellness treatment can all continue, the Pac-12 said. Pac-12 schools are also allowed to send workout gear and "personal equipment" to those who are training remotely.
The league said it will allow "limited exceptions based upon student-athlete well-being, and with periodic re-evaluations over the coming weeks should circumstances warrant a change in policy."
The Pac-12's pandemic policy can be found here.
Compiled in part rom a news release.
