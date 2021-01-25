Pac-12 assigns Arizona Wildcats earlier men's basketball tipoffs in February

While the Wildcats have a pair of 9 p.m. games this week, fans won't have to stay up late to watch them for a while after that.
The Pac-12 set tip time for all conference teams through the first two weeks of February, assigning Arizona no games later than 6 p.m. so far in February.
Here's a look at UA's next seven games:
Monday ASU 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday Stanford 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday California 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Feb. 4 at Utah 5 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 6 at Colorado 6 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 11 Oregon State 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Feb. 13 Oregon 2 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)