Pac-12 distributed $33.6 million to schools in 2019-20, up 4% despite pandemic

Despite the sports shutdowns that began early in the pandemic, the Pac-12 said Thursday it managed to dish out $33.6 million to each of its schools in fiscal 2019-20 — a 4.2% increase from the previous year.

But tougher times are ahead, since COVID-19’s full impact won’t be felt until the 2020-21 fiscal year is complete.

Arizona received a total of $33,564,504 from the conference in 2019-20, with other Pac-12 schools receiving between $33.4 and $33.8 million, according to the Pac-12’s IRS 990 tax filing. But both Washington State and Washington have filed public projections that they expect to receive only about two-thirds of those amounts in 2020-21, according to USA Today and the San Jose Mercury News.

The difference is largely because the Pac-12 met most of its media rights obligations in 2019-20, with the football regular season and bowls and the basketball regular season fully completed. In 2020-21, football was significantly reduced.

In fiscal 2019-20, the Pac-12’s biggest hit came from the pandemic-prompted cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.

The NCAA voted to give $225 million to its schools as a result, down from the expected $600 million.