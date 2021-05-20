 Skip to main content
Pac-12 distributed $33.6 million to schools in 2019-20, up 4% despite pandemic
PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Pac 12 Media Day Basketball

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott made $4.62 million in the 2019 calendar year, down from $5.37 million a year before.

 Eric Risberg , Associated Press 2018

Despite the sports shutdowns that began early in the pandemic, the Pac-12 said Thursday it managed to dish out $33.6 million to each of its schools in fiscal 2019-20 — a 4.2% increase from the previous year.

But tougher times are ahead, since COVID-19’s full impact won’t be felt until the 2020-21 fiscal year is complete.

Arizona received a total of $33,564,504 from the conference in 2019-20, with other Pac-12 schools receiving between $33.4 and $33.8 million, according to the Pac-12’s IRS 990 tax filing. But both Washington State and Washington have filed public projections that they expect to receive only about two-thirds of those amounts in 2020-21, according to USA Today and the San Jose Mercury News.

The difference is largely because the Pac-12 met most of its media rights obligations in 2019-20, with the football regular season and bowls and the basketball regular season fully completed. In 2020-21, football was significantly reduced.

In fiscal 2019-20, the Pac-12’s biggest hit came from the pandemic-prompted cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.

The NCAA voted to give $225 million to its schools as a result, down from the expected $600 million.

That translated into only $22.9 million in NCAA revenues for the Pac-12, a 40% drop from the $38.2 million the conference reported receiving from the NCAA in 2018-19.

But that was made up partly by the Pac-12’s increase in television rights revenue, from $351 million to $362 million, and a bowl revenue increase from $114 million to $119 million.

Of the Pac-12’s media rights revenue, 73.3% came from outside partners such as ESPN and Fox, whose payments increased 5.1% in 2019-20. The conference reported receiving 2.5% less from Pac-12 Networks, from $98.8 million in 2018-19 to $96.3 million in 2019-20.

“It was a challenging year,” Oregon president Michael Schill, the Pac-12’s CEO Group chair, said in a statement. “Like everything, the Pac-12 conference was impacted by the pandemic. I appreciate all the work of commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12 to reduce costs and maximize distributions despite the challenges.”

The Pac-12 helped itself by decreasing salary costs by 1.5% while also recording on-paper expenses in depreciation, depletion and amortization that were 27.1% lower in 2019-20 than they were in 2018-19.

Still, the Pac-12’s $33.6 million distribution continues to rank low among major conferences.

USA Today reported that the Big Ten paid its schools $54.3 million, the SEC $45.5 million and the Big 12 between $37 million and $45.5 million. The ACC issued payouts between $30.9 million and $37 million, plus $10.8 million to Notre Dame, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, as first reported by the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12’s 990 tax filing from 2020 revealed that Scott was paid only $4.62 million in calendar year 2019, down from $5.37 million in 2018.

In the Pac-12’s tax filings, Scott’s compensation for calendar 2019 is listed as $3 million in base salary, plus an $875,000 bonus, $403,198 in “other reportable compensation” and another $342,748 in retirement and nontaxable benefits. The Pac-12’s filing said Scott is allowed to fly via charter or first class “at his discretion,” and that if his spouse travels with him without a business purpose, the expense is treated compensation for tax purposes.

According to the Pac-12’s 990 form, Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken received $1.25 million, while Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich made $664,193 and CFO Brent Willman made $648,490.

Pac-12 finances

Here's a breakdown of the Pac-12's revenue and expense totals over the past two years:

Revenues (in millions)/2018-19/2019-20/%change

Media rights/$351.3/$361.9/+3.0

Bowls/$114.4/$119.4/+4.5

Advertising/$14.7/$14.2/-3.4

NCAA/$38.1/$22.9/-40

Other/$11./ $15.4/+29.4

Total revenue/$530.4/$533.8/+0.64

Expenses (in millions)/2018-19/2019-20/%change

Salaries/$32.6/$33.1/-1.5

Information technology/$10.1/10.1/no change

Occupancy/$7.88/$8.52/+8.1

Depreciation,amortization,depletion/$29.8/$21.7/-27.1

Other expenses/$51.7/$56.0/+8.3

Total expenses/$132.1/$129.4/-2

School payouts/$386.8/$402.9/+4.2

