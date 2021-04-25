Pac-12 Hotline: Another name removed as search for new commissioner continues

In fact, four sources briefed on the process told the Hotline that strong consideration is being given to executives from the sports business world — either professional sports leagues or the sports media industry.

In every case, the emphasis is on candidates with expertise in revenue generation.

Len Perna, the CEO of TurnkeyZRG, has connections throughout the pro sports, media and entertainment worlds.

“Right now, the other stuff doesn’t matter,” a source said, referring to Name, Image and Likeness legislation and other changes to the NCAA model.

“It’s a revenue job, and you aren’t going to do that by selling T-shirts at the conference championship game.”

However, there is some resistance within the conference to that strategy given that Scott was hired from the professional sports world and struggled to forge relationships with the athletic directors.

In addition, the Pac-12 often appeared to operate upside down during Scott’s tenure, with the conference office, not the schools, as the focal point.

“There is so much change coming to college sports, and the commissioner has to navigate it,” a source said. “You do that with collaboration.

“If that means hiring a consultant to handle the media rights, fine. But they can’t do Larry Scott all over again.”