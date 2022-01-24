Pac-12 Hotline: CFP expansion delay and the Rose Bowl’s request

Year Three

Jan. 8: Rose Bowl hosts semifinal

“What we’re asking for for the Rose Bowl is a tiny little ask,’’ Kliavkoff told Finebaum. (Full interview here.)

“One out of every three years, they would be hosting a semifinal. They want the right to host a traditional Rose Bowl game if they want to.”

That’s right: In the years when it serves as a semifinal host on (or around) Jan. 8, the Rose Bowl also wants to stage a non-playoff game on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. that would match the Pac-12 against the Big Ten.

In other words, Granddaddy wants his broadcast window every year, regardless of the playoff rotation.

“If they do,” Kliavkoff explained, “the value of that Rose Bowl would be significantly decreased” — when the matchup isn’t part of the CFP — “because if you put 12 teams into the playoff, they don’t get our best against the best team from the Big Ten …

“To balance out what they giving up, we’ve asked that three hours out of every three years be protected against having to compete (on television) against a CFP quarterfinal.