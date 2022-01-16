Pac-12 Hotline: Chip Kelly signs, Jayden de Laura arrives and Tavion Thomas returns as South gets better

And there are undoubtedly more top talents on the way. Such is the nature of recruiting: Elite coaches attract talent, and talent generates buzz, and buzz helps attract more talent.

The Trojans are light on the lines of scrimmage, but if they find a quarterback — either Caleb Williams or Plan B — and can sprinkle in a few more transfers for the trenches, a run at the South title is feasible.

4. Clarity in Westwood

On Friday, UCLA announced a four-year contract for Chip Kelly — the season that remained on his original deal plus three more. He’s signed through the 2025 season.

According to a source, the deal is worth an average of $4.7 million annually over the contract term.

That’s an interesting number, because Kelly earned $5.6 million this season. Granted, the average salary and a single-year salary can be very different. But an average of $4.7 million suggests the Bruins were able to keep some control of the negotiations with super agent Jimmy Sexton.

Of course, we don’t know how much is guaranteed over the course of the deal, and we don’t know the buyout terms. From our vantage point, that’s the key piece.