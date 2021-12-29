Pac-12 Hotline: It’s a three-team race for the top (unless COVID decides otherwise)

1. UCLA (8-1, 1-0)

NET numbers (overall/Quad I record): No. 21/2-1; Pomeroy rankings (offense/defense): No. 13/No. 18; Best case: first place; Worst case: third place

Comment: The Bruins have missed so much time due to COVID that rust is inevitable. But given the experience level within the core rotation and their familiarity with coach Mick Cronin’s system, it shouldn’t take long for them to ramp back to pre-pause form. One potentially bright side: Because UCLA’s exposures to the virus came largely during non-conference play, the league season could be relatively free of disruption once the Bruins are back on the floor.

2. Arizona (11-1, 1-0)

NET numbers (overall/Quad I record): No. 2/2-1; Pomeroy rankings (offense/defense): No. 14/No. 8; Best case: first place; Worst case: third place