Pac-12 Hotline: Utah and Oregon close in while Wildcats, Buffaloes rise up

Recapping the best and worst from Week 10 in the Pac-12 …

Theme of the week I: Two to tango, twice

Oregon and Utah won impressively on the road and are close to clinching their respective divisions. It should be a fascinating three weeks, with their scheduled duel Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City and then the likely rematch for the conference championship Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. A loss in either game would knock the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff. Utah’s path to the Rose Bowl isn’t as clear. The Utes might be better off losing in two weeks.

Theme of the week II: Low output

Only two of the 10 teams in action in Week 10 were able to reach the 30-point mark in regulation. There were a variety of reasons for the lackluster offenses, including absent quarterbacks, mediocre quarterbacks and coaching that leaves much to be desired. For context, consider: There are 14 teams from Power Five conferences ranked in the 100s nationally in average points per game. The Pac-12 claims five of the 14: Cal, Stanford, Washington, Colorado and Arizona.

Theme of the season: Ground games