Pac-12 payouts increase slightly, but league trails Big Ten, others

The Pac-12 painted a cheery financial picture Friday, saying it paid each of its schools $32.2 million in 2018-19, an increase of 9% from the previous year.

But there’s a few items also worth noting here.

For one, the payout is only the fourth-most among major conferences, far behind the Big Ten (estimated at $56 million), SEC ($45.3 million) and Big 12 ($33.8 million).

For another, according to the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 reported per-school payouts of $31.3 million in 2017-18 in its tax filings, possibly because reserves were used, meaning it gave each of its schools only 2.7% more in 2018-19.

Then there’s this: The numbers were from 2018-19. The pre-pandemic era in college sports or, as it may also be known now, ancient history.

Who knows what the final numbers will be from 2019-20, when basketball revenues dropped off a cliff without the NCAA Tournament? The Pac-12 announced it took in $38.1 million in NCAA Tournament and conference event revenue in 2018-19 and, for 2019-20, the NCAA voted to give only $225 million to its schools, down from the expected $600 million largely because the basketball tournament was canceled.