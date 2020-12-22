Pac-12 releases annual awards list, five Wildcats make honorable mention

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats didn't receive a ton of votes in the Pac-12 annual awards but that doesn't mean they were left off completely.

Five UA players made the honorable mention category: running back Gary Brightwell, defensive back Lorenzo Burns, kicker Lucas Havrisik, defensive lineman Roy Lopez and linebacker Anthony Pandy.

Of note, Colorado garnered plenty of votes as running back Jarek Broussard was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-year head coach Karl Dorrell won Coach of the Year.

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year went to USC's Talanoa Hufanga. For freshmen, Utah running back Ty Jordan and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell took home top honors.

First and second team All-Conference players were also announced. Former Arizona offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge — now with the Oregon State Beavers — was one of six lineman named to First Team All-Pac-12.

The full list of awards can be found at Pac-12.com.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

