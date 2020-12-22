 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pac-12 releases annual awards list, five Wildcats make honorable mention
Pac-12 Football

Pac-12 releases annual awards list, five Wildcats make honorable mention

Broussard runs for 301 yards, Colorado beats Arizona 24-13

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats didn't receive a ton of votes in the Pac-12 annual awards but that doesn't mean they were left off completely.

Five UA players made the honorable mention category: running back Gary Brightwell, defensive back Lorenzo Burns, kicker Lucas Havrisik, defensive lineman Roy Lopez and linebacker Anthony Pandy. 

Of note, Colorado garnered plenty of votes as running back Jarek Broussard was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-year head coach Karl Dorrell won Coach of the Year.

Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch interviews for Arizona job, considered legitimate contender

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year went to USC's Talanoa Hufanga. For freshmen, Utah running back Ty Jordan and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell took home top honors.

First and second team All-Conference players were also announced. Former Arizona offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge — now with the Oregon State Beavers — was one of six lineman named to First Team All-Pac-12. 

The full list of awards can be found at Pac-12.com

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller says Arizona Wildcats' 'defense was not good enough to win' against Stanford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News