Pac-12 to unveil new commissioner at 11 a.m. news conference

The Pac-12 will unveil its new commissioner at an 11 a.m. news conference, the league announced Thursday, and speculation is running rampant as to who it might be.

Reports Thursday morning said it would not be Oliver Luck. The former XFL Commissioner and father of former Stanford star Andrew Luck had been viewed by most, including Star contributor Jon Wilner, as the favorite for the job. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, formerly of the UA, removed his name from consideration more than a month ago. Former Fox Sports and Hulu boss Randy Freer has been mentioned as a potential fit.

Then there's this:

Source: There is a 99% percent that nobody in college sports has ever heard of the next #Pac12 commissioner. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 13, 2021

The league is looking to replace Larry Scott, a polarizing figure who both modernized the league and drew criticism for his lavish spending. The Pac-12's next commissioner must renegotiate the league's television deal and, fans hope, work toward putting Pac-12 Networks on DirecTV and other platforms.

TurnkeyZRG is leading the search, and the Pac-12's CEO executive committee — Oregon’s Michael Schill, Washington’s Ana Mari Cauce, Washington State’s Kirk Schulz — has been heavily involved. Wilner reported that Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano and USC president Carol Folt had joined the executive committee in its search for a new commissioner.