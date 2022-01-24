Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: COVID-impacted schedule hurts Colorado, Oregon joins poll and UA holds serve

“These are one-possession games against teams that have had a week and a half to prepare for us,” Payne said after the ASU loss. “We are a really good team, but we are also playing really good teams.”

The Buffs fell out of the national polls after two weeks at No. 22.

Their fourth consecutive road game is coming up Friday against Utah. They also play four in a row away from Feb. 11-20 against the Bay Area and Los Angeles teams.

Oregon jumps into rankings; Cats win twice at home

In contrast to Colorado, the past week went swimmingly for Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA — all of them going 2-0, with the Ducks moving into the Top 25 and No. 19.

Oregon pulled off a second straight top-10 upset Monday, beating ninth-ranked UConn 72-59, then repelled Washington in a 68-61 victory on Friday.

Chanaya Pinto was something of a savior for the Ducks with four points, two rebounds, an assist and four steals in the fourth quarter against the Huskies. Pinto, a 6-1 forward and native of Mozambique, is a junior college transfer in her first season with Oregon.