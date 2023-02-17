Shaina Pellington was ready.

So was the entire Arizona team, apparently.

Pellington scored a career-high 35 points as the No. 18 Wildcats led virtually wire-to-wire, convincingly defeating No. 4 Utah, 82-72, in front of 8,238 fans at McKale Center Friday night.

Pellington stayed patient all season after tinkering with her outside shot in the offseason; now, it’s paying off down the stretch, just when the Wildcats need it.

Last Sunday Pellington scored 24 points against Cal, connecting on 9 of 12 from the field. She was even more efficient against Utah.

Shaina Pellington's career-high 35 points propel No. 18 @ArizonaWBB past No. 4 Utah! pic.twitter.com/KfiIACvXMw — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 18, 2023

It didn't matter if the senior was slashing to the basket, going for a mid-range jumper, or even throwing down a 3; everywhere she shot on the floor, the ball seemed to find its way in.

Pellington scored 23 points in the first half — not missing an attempt until the beginning of the third quarter — en route to Arizona improving to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in Pac-12 play. For the moment at least, Arizona's win knocks the Utes (22-3, 12-3 Pac-12) out of what was a tie between Utah and Stanford for first place in the Pac-12 standings. Arizona is fourth, trailing the Cardinal, Utes, and Colorado.

This is UA coach Adia Barnes' 20th victory against a Top 25 team, and Arizona has now won six of eight overall going into Sunday's noon home finale against the No. 21 Buffaloes.

Before Friday, the last time the Wildcats beat a team ranked as high as fourth in the nation was in 2020 against Stanford. That one went to overtime and Aari McDonald hit the game-winning jumper to give UA the 73-72 win.

Barnes has now won 20 games in five consecutive seasons and is the only coach in UA history to do so.

The last time Arizona and Utah met in Salt Lake City in January, the game went down to the wire with the Utes Alissa Pili hitting two free throws with less than a second left to beat UA 80-79.

UA took a 44-40 lead into the locker room at the half and extended the lead in the third quarter, leading by 13 at one point.

Utah never stopped fighting. With 1:08 left in the game, Pili scored and drew a foul to close the gap to four points, but the Utes wouldn’t get any closer.

Two other Wildcats finished in double figures in scoring. Cate Reese had 16 points and Helena Pueyo had 12.