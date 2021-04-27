Pennsylvania guard Shane Dezonie decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Four-star guard Shane Dezonie said he is decommitting from Arizona, the second of the Wildcats' three signees to do so.

Dezonie's move leaves Arizona with nine players lined up for next season. Of the UA's other two fall signees, guard K.J. Simpson also decommitted and wing Shane Nowell is on the fence.

Dezonie committed to the Wildcats under Sean Miller last October after a short recruitment, saying he had long been interested in playing for them.

"I would like to thank Coach Sean Miller and Arizona for the offer but It hurts to say I must find a new home," Dezonie tweeted.