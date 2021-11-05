 Skip to main content
Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Cal and other Pac-12 matchups

Arizona USC Football

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks to quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Cal game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

The Wildcast, Episode 357: Are the Arizona Wildcats due for a win against Cal?

Cal at Arizona (+9.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona

Who covers? Arizona +9.5

Despite Cal missing multiple players due to a COVID-19 issue, the Golden Bears are still favored to beat the Wildcats on Saturday. The line held at Cal (-12) during the week until the news of the COVID-19 issue broke Thursday evening and dropped the line down to 9.5 points.

In recent matchup history, the Wildcats have won their last five meetings against Cal and haven’t lost at home to the Golden Bears since 2004. Arizona has also covered the spread in its most recent two matchups this season (Washington, USC), both times as double-digit underdogs.

The three reporters picked the game before the news of Cal missing players broke, yet all are siding with Arizona to end its 20-game losing streak.

Against the spread

Lev’s pick: Arizona wins straight up

Spears’ pick: Arizona wins straight up

White’s pick: Arizona wins straight up

Score predictions

Lev’s pick: Arizona 26-23

Spears’ pick: Arizona 27-24

White’s pick: Arizona 24-21

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes (20) breaks up a pass intended for Southern California wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Over/under: 49.5 points

The pick: Under 49.5 points

The Arizona-Cal total has gone under in four of the last six meetings between the two schools. The total has gone under in three of Arizona's previous four games this season.

Two of the Star's reporters are backing the under, while Spears thinks the total narrowly eclipses the over.

Lev’s pick: Under 49.5

Spears’ pick: Over 49.5

White’s pick: Under 49.5

Other Pac-12 games

Utah at Stanford (+10): Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Lev’s pick: Utah wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Utah wins and covers

White’s pick: Utah wins and covers

Oregon State at Colorado (+11.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins and covers

White’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Ducks' win over Colorado on Saturday.

No. 4 Oregon at Washington (+7): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: Oregon wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Oregon wins and covers

White’s pick: Oregon wins and covers

USC at Arizona State (-8.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Lev’s pick: ASU wins but USC covers

Spears’ pick: ASU wins but USC covers

White’s pick: ASU wins but USC covers

Season records

Lev: 19-20 straight up, 19-20 against the spread, 4-4 picking the over/under

Spears: 20-19 SU, 19-20 ATS, 5-3 O/U

White: 23-16 SU, 14-25 ATS, 5-3 O/U

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

