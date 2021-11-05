Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Cal and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.
This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Cal game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.
Cal at Arizona (+9.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona
Who covers? Arizona +9.5
Despite Cal missing multiple players due to a COVID-19 issue, the Golden Bears are still favored to beat the Wildcats on Saturday. The line held at Cal (-12) during the week until the news of the COVID-19 issue broke Thursday evening and dropped the line down to 9.5 points.
In recent matchup history, the Wildcats have won their last five meetings against Cal and haven’t lost at home to the Golden Bears since 2004. Arizona has also covered the spread in its most recent two matchups this season (Washington, USC), both times as double-digit underdogs.
The three reporters picked the game before the news of Cal missing players broke, yet all are siding with Arizona to end its 20-game losing streak.
Against the spread
Lev’s pick: Arizona wins straight up
Spears’ pick: Arizona wins straight up
White’s pick: Arizona wins straight up
Score predictions
Lev’s pick: Arizona 26-23
Spears’ pick: Arizona 27-24
White’s pick: Arizona 24-21
Over/under: 49.5 points
The pick: Under 49.5 points
The Arizona-Cal total has gone under in four of the last six meetings between the two schools. The total has gone under in three of Arizona's previous four games this season.
Two of the Star's reporters are backing the under, while Spears thinks the total narrowly eclipses the over.
Lev’s pick: Under 49.5
Spears’ pick: Over 49.5
White’s pick: Under 49.5
Other Pac-12 games
Utah at Stanford (+10): Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Lev’s pick: Utah wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Utah wins and covers
White’s pick: Utah wins and covers
Oregon State at Colorado (+11.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins and covers
White’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers
No. 4 Oregon at Washington (+7): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: Oregon wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Oregon wins and covers
White’s pick: Oregon wins and covers
USC at Arizona State (-8.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Lev’s pick: ASU wins but USC covers
Spears’ pick: ASU wins but USC covers
White’s pick: ASU wins but USC covers
Season records
Lev: 19-20 straight up, 19-20 against the spread, 4-4 picking the over/under
Spears: 20-19 SU, 19-20 ATS, 5-3 O/U
White: 23-16 SU, 14-25 ATS, 5-3 O/U
