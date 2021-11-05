Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Cal and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Cal game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Cal at Arizona (+9.5): Saturday, Nov. 6 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona

Who covers? Arizona +9.5

Despite Cal missing multiple players due to a COVID-19 issue, the Golden Bears are still favored to beat the Wildcats on Saturday. The line held at Cal (-12) during the week until the news of the COVID-19 issue broke Thursday evening and dropped the line down to 9.5 points.