Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Colorado and other Pac-12 matchups

Spears on why Arizona wins and covers: “At this point, Arizona you’ve got to do whatever you can. You have to throw everything at Colorado because right now you just have to get your first win… I think they will get it done. I think Arizona is going to win. I’m going to go with Arizona 20 with two touchdowns and two field goals, Colorado 14.”

Lev on why Arizona wins and covers: “I’m going to steal a page out of Justin’s book and tell you exactly how this game is going to end. It’s going to end on a Lucas Havrisik successful field goal, a record-setting 58-yard field goal. Longest in Arizona history in the Mile High air… Arizona will hit the magical 20-point plateau right on the nose and end the 17-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.”

White on why Colorado wins and covers: “I have a core value that I hold on to. It’s better to be late to the party than to be early. And I’ve been burned by picking Arizona to win before, I’ve been burned by picking Arizona to cover. I’m not doing either until they start to prove it wrong. I’m going to be late to the party because I think they can win. This is their best chance to win this season… Gunner Cruz could easily go from zero to hero if he pulls off the win. I just don’t think that’s going to happen yet.”

