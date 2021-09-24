Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Oregon and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. For in-depth breakdowns of each game, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast.

This week, the guys give their takes on Arizona-Oregon as well as the rest of the slate in the Pac-12.

Arizona @ No. 3 Oregon (-28.5), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Who will cover? Oregon -28.5

Though the two schools are trending in opposite directions, both Arizona and Oregon are just 1-2 against the spread thus far.

Despite routing Stony Brook 48-7 last week, Oregon (3-0) narrowly failed to cover as 42-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (0-3) haven’t covered the spread in back-to-back games, losing to San Diego State and NAU.

This week, all three Star reporters are backing Oregon to win outright, but are split on the spread. Spears and White are siding with Oregon to cover the four-touchdown spread, while Lev thinks UA’s defense keeps the Ducks from running away with a win.