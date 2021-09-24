Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Oregon and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. For in-depth breakdowns of each game, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast.
This week, the guys give their takes on Arizona-Oregon as well as the rest of the slate in the Pac-12.
Arizona @ No. 3 Oregon (-28.5), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Who will cover? Oregon -28.5
Though the two schools are trending in opposite directions, both Arizona and Oregon are just 1-2 against the spread thus far.
Despite routing Stony Brook 48-7 last week, Oregon (3-0) narrowly failed to cover as 42-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (0-3) haven’t covered the spread in back-to-back games, losing to San Diego State and NAU.
This week, all three Star reporters are backing Oregon to win outright, but are split on the spread. Spears and White are siding with Oregon to cover the four-touchdown spread, while Lev thinks UA’s defense keeps the Ducks from running away with a win.
White on why Oregon covers: "Quarterback issues continue for Arizona. I don't think we have a definitive answer yet and I don't think Jedd Fisch will know either until after the bye week."
Lev on why Arizona covers: “I say Arizona’s defense plays well enough to keep it close enough where if you took Arizona +28.5, you’re going to cash that ticket… Oregon’s offense is good, and maybe these will be famous last words, but I don’t think it’s great… I like the way Arizona’s defense is playing. I think they can help them hang around a little bit.”
Lev’s pick: 38-13 Oregon
Spears’ pick: 42-7 Oregon
White’s pick: 42-10 Oregon
Over/Under (58.5 points)
The pick: Under 58.5 points
All three reporters feel confident the points total will go under, citing Arizona’s lackluster offense which has failed to score 20 points in six straight games.
Two of UA’s three games this year have gone under the total; same goes for Oregon.
Other Pac-12 Matchups
No. 24 UCLA @ Stanford (+4.5), 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev: UCLA wins and covers
Spears: UCLA wins and covers
White: UCLA wins and covers
Cal @ Washington (-7.5), 6:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev: Washington wins, but Cal covers
Spears: Cal wins outright and covers
White: Washington wins and covers
Washington State @ Utah (-15), 11:30 a.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev: Utah wins and covers
Spears: Utah wins, but WSU covers
White: Utah wins and covers
Oregon State @ USC (-11), 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Lev: USC wins, but OSU covers
Spears: USC wins, but OSU covers
White: USC wins and covers
Colorado @ ASU (-14), 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Lev: ASU wins, but Colorado covers
Spears: ASU wins and covers
White: ASU wins and covers
Standings so far:
Lev: 2-5 straight up, 4-3 against the spread, 1-2 picking the over/under
Spears: 3-4 SU, 4-3 ATS, 2-1 O/U
White: 3-4 SU, 3-4 ATS, 2-1 O/U
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA