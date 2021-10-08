Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-UCLA and other Pac-12 matchups

The Arizona Wildcats return this to the field weekend coming off a bye with a home matchup against UCLA.

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. For in-depth breakdowns of each game, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

UCLA at Arizona (+16): Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Who will cover? Arizona (+16)

Coming off a 42-23 loss to ASU at home, UCLA (3-2) rolls into Tucson as a 16-point favorite. The Bruins are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season but have failed to cover in two of their last three contests.

Arizona (0-4) is listed as a double-digit underdog for the second game in a row and for the third time this season. Despite being winless to begin the year, the Wildcats have covered the spread against both BYU (+13) and Oregon (+28.5).

Lev and Spears are backing the Wildcats to cover this one, believing the game will be closer than two touchdowns. Meanwhile, White is taking the Bruins to run away with a victory and cover thanks to their potent running game.