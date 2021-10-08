 Skip to main content
Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-UCLA and other Pac-12 matchups
editor's pick featured
Arizona Wildcats Betting

Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) looks for running room during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

 Andy Nelson

The Arizona Wildcats return this to the field weekend coming off a bye with a home matchup against UCLA.

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. For in-depth breakdowns of each game, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

The Wildcast, Episode 349: What will it take for Arizona to beat UCLA and snap the two-year losing skid?

UCLA at Arizona (+16): Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Who will cover? Arizona (+16)

Coming off a 42-23 loss to ASU at home, UCLA (3-2) rolls into Tucson as a 16-point favorite. The Bruins are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season but have failed to cover in two of their last three contests.

Arizona (0-4) is listed as a double-digit underdog for the second game in a row and for the third time this season. Despite being winless to begin the year, the Wildcats have covered the spread against both BYU (+13) and Oregon (+28.5).

Lev and Spears are backing the Wildcats to cover this one, believing the game will be closer than two touchdowns. Meanwhile, White is taking the Bruins to run away with a victory and cover thanks to their potent running game.

Lev on why Arizona covers: “It feels like too much. I don’t love the matchup in a lot of ways for Arizona… However, 16 points is too much for me. I think Arizona, despite being 0-4, I think they do believe in themselves. I think they proved to themselves they can hang with anybody by getting within five points of Oregon into the fourth quarter at Autzen. So I will take those points. I still think UCLA is going to win."

White on why UCLA covers: “UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is having his best season as a college quarterback. The issue with him has never been talent, it’s always been decision making. He had 12 interceptions in 2019, he had four in just five games last year. Through five games this year, he has one interception… there’s a lot of factors that worry me about Arizona’s ability to contain UCLA.”

Score predictions

Lev’s pick: UCLA wins 30-24

Spears’ pick: UCLA wins 34-24

White’s pick: UCLA wins 38-20

Over/Under: 61

The pick: Under 61

Based on the guys’ score predictions, the consensus is that the game will go under the total of 61 points.

None of UA’s games have gone over 61 points this season and the under has hit in eight of the last 12 games for the Cats.

Lev on why it goes under: “That’s the highest total on the board in the Pac-12 this week. It feels a little out of wack to me, considering Arizona hasn’t scored as many as 20 points in seven straight games. In order for the over to hit, you need the losing side to also contribute to the cause for scoring. The over did hit with Oregon but that was because Arizona’s offense contributed seven points to Oregon’s scoring output.

Other notable Pac-12 matchups

Stanford at Arizona State (-13): Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Cardinal (3-2) are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 7-2 straight up in their last nine, dating back to 2020. Stanford is also 5-0 ATS in its last five road games.

However, ASU (4-1) has covered five of their last six games against Pac-12 opponents and have won six of their last seven at home.

Lev’s pick: ASU wins, but Stanford covers

Spears’ pick: Stanford wins outright

White’s pick: ASU wins, but Stanford covers

Stanford's Elijah Higgins runs after a catch against Oregons' Mykael Wright during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Oregon State at Washington State (+3.5): Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

The surprise Beavers (4-1) are in first place in the Pac-12 North and are 4-1 against the spread this year. However, they’ve covered the spread in just two of their last seven matchups against WSU and have lost all seven of those games.

The Cougars (2-3) have covered just twice this season and are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games.

Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins and covers

White’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Utah at USC (-3): Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. on Fox

The Utes (2-2) are 0-4 ATS this season and are winless in their last five road meetings against USC. The Trojans (3-2) have covered in six of their last nine games dating back to 2020 and have won eight of their last 11 at home.

Lev’s pick: Utah wins outright

Spears’ pick: Utah wins outright

White’s pick: USC wins and covers

Season records

Lev: 8-10 straight up, 11-7 against the spread, 1-3 picking the over/under

Spears: 9-9 SU, 11-7 ATS, 2-2 O/U

White: 10-8 SU, 8-10 ATS, 2-2 O/U

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

