Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-USC and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-USC game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Arizona at USC (-21), Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Who covers? USC (-21)

For the fifth time this season, the Arizona Wildcats (0-7) are double-digit underdogs and doing so on the road for the second time. The last time the Cats were a heavy road dog, they covered a 29.5 point spread against Oregon.

Arizona is 3-4 against the spread this season and covered a 17-point spread against Washington last week. USC (3-4) is 3-4 ATS in 2021 and have failed to cover in their two most recent matchups.

The Wildcats are 1-4 ATS in their last five trips to Southern California and haven’t beaten the Trojans in the LA Memorial Coliseum since 2009. However, USC is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games and haven’t won a Pac-12 game at home this season.