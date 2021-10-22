Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-UW, USC-Notre Dame and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Washington at Arizona (+17.5): Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Who covers? Washington (-17.5)

The line for this game opened at Washington -15.5 and jumped up to UW -18 by Thursday morning. As of Friday morning, the line has settled at UW -17.5. Both teams have struggled against the spread (ATS) this season, with the Huskies covering in just one game and the Wildcats covering in two.

Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its last six meetings with Washington. The Cats also haven’t covered the spread in any of their last five home games dating back to 2020.

With that in mind, Spears and White are backing the Huskies to grab a big win on the road over the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Lev thinks the spread is too high for a UW team that’s struggled this season.