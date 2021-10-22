Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-UW, USC-Notre Dame and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.
This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.
Washington at Arizona (+17.5): Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Who covers? Washington (-17.5)
The line for this game opened at Washington -15.5 and jumped up to UW -18 by Thursday morning. As of Friday morning, the line has settled at UW -17.5. Both teams have struggled against the spread (ATS) this season, with the Huskies covering in just one game and the Wildcats covering in two.
Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its last six meetings with Washington. The Cats also haven’t covered the spread in any of their last five home games dating back to 2020.
With that in mind, Spears and White are backing the Huskies to grab a big win on the road over the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Lev thinks the spread is too high for a UW team that’s struggled this season.
Lev on why Arizona covers: “There’s going to be some special teams touchdown, or defensive touchdown. A defensive kind of slugfest between two teams that aren’t very good offensively, somewhat similar to the Colorado game in that regard. I think this year’s Washington team isn’t that great...I think 18 points is absurd, way too high.”
Spears on why Washington covers: “Alec, you convinced me last week that it’s better to be late to the party than early… until I’m proven otherwise, I’ve got to pick Washington Huskies to win and cover.”
White on why Washington covers: “Arizona lost to 18 points to UCLA (last time at home) but that was with Jordan McCloud at quarterback. I think there’s been too much turnover at the quarterback position where maybe in a couple weeks Will Plummer is improved and able to score more points. I don’t think Arizona scores 20 points this week.”
Score predictions
Lev’s pick: Washington wins 23-17
Spears’ pick: Washington wins 27-6
White’s pick: Washington 31-10
Over/under: 45.5
The pick: Under 45.5 points
All three reporters are picking the total to go under based on the score predictions.
The under has hit in Arizona’s last two matchups and four of the team’s six games this season. For UW, the under has hit in five of the team’s six games this year.
However, nine of the last 12 Arizona-Washington games have gone over the total, including last year’s 44-27 game in Seattle.
Other Pac-12 matchups
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA (-1), Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on ABC
College GameDay is in Los Angeles this weekend for the matchup between two of the best teams in the Pac-12.
Despite being the 10th-ranked team in the country, Oregon has covered the spread in just one game this season and none during conference play. The Bruins are 5-2 ATS and have covered in three of their last four games.
Recent matchup history favors the Ducks which have won eight of their last nine meetings against UCLA.
Lev’s pick: UCLA to win and cover
Spears’ pick: Oregon to win straight up
White’s pick: UCLA to win and cover
BYU at Washington State (+4), Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on FS1
BYU has failed to cover in three of their last four games, while Wazzu is a perfect 4-0 ATS since Sept. 25. BYU also has a 5-1 record over its last six games against Pac-12 schools.
Lev’s pick: Washington State wins straight up
Spears’ pick: BYU wins and covers
White’s pick: BYU wins and covers
Colorado at Cal (-8.5), Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Cal has yet to win a Pac-12 game this season and Colorado has covered against Cal in four of the previous five matchups.
Lev’s pick: Cal wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Cal wins and covers
White’s pick: Cal wins but Colorado covers
Utah at Oregon State (+3), Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Since starting the year 1-2, Utah has rattled off three straight wins to move into the Pac-12 South driver’s seat. The Utes have also covered in back-to-back games for the first time this year and have won five straight meetings against the Beavers.
Oregon State, however, is 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games, including a 3-0 start at home this year.
Lev’s pick: Utah wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Utah wins and covers
White’s pick: Utah wins and covers
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7), Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. on NBC
The Trojans haven’t beaten Notre Dame since 2016 and haven’t won in South Bend since 2011. Yet, USC has covered the spread in four of the last six matchups against the Irish and have won seven straight road games overall.
Lev’s pick: Notre Dame wins but USC covers
Spears’ pick: Notre Dame wins and covers
White’s pick: Notre Dame wins and covers
Season records
Lev: 12-15 straight up, 12-15 against the spread, 3-3 picking the over/under
Spears: 13-14 SU, 14-13 ATS, 4-2 O/U
White: 16-11 SU, 12-15 ATS, 4-2 O/U
