The Pima Community College women’s basketball team trailed by as many as nine early, but pounded the boards to overtake Scottsdale CC Saturday Night, ultimately winning 59-50 in the NJCAA Region I, Division championship game.

The top-seeded Aztecs (25-7) now head to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, slated for March 21-25 in Port Huron, Michigan.

“This feels gratifying because this group of kids has been a blast to coach and I wanted it for them because they deserve it. They dug in and got it done,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said in a school-issued press release. “Scottsdale came out pumped up and ready to go as they should. They hit some shots early and I knew that if we would just keep doing what we’re supposed to do, play good defense, that it would figure itself out.”

The Aztecs trailed 21-13 at the end of one, but a 9-0 run gave Pima its first lead inside five minutes to play in the first half in the matchup at Pima's West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

After the intermission, Pima went on a 16-5 run, and ultimately led the third-seeded Artichokes by 10 heading into the fourth quarter. The Aztecs led by as many as 14 before holding it tight in the end for the nine-point win.

“We shot terribly the first half and I knew that once we made some shots that we’d be okay,” Holthaus added. “No matter how poorly we shoot, we could always play good defense. I’m proud of them for that.”

Three different Aztecs finished with at least 10 rebounds, while sophomore Angel Addleman, who prepped at Palo Verde High School, finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to earn the NJCAA Region 1, Division II Finals MVP award.

“There are no words. We were really working hard to get here and it’s been worth it,” Addleman said in the release. “In the locker room, we talked about shutting them down defensively, rebounding and getting it inside. Those were the main things. We encouraged each other, getting on each other’s case but in a good way. We picked up our effort and made it happen.”

Sophomore Luisa Chavez from Rio Rico High School also finished with 16 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Sophomore Torrance Begay of Page High School also had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Freshman Dominique Acosta of Nogales High School contribute six points and 10 boards.

“I felt we were pretty big on the inside so we took advantage of that,” Begay said via the release. “It’s hard beating a team twice, let alone three times. They (Scottsdale) brought it to us, it was a good game and we came out with the win.”

Prior to this season, the Aztecs last captured the region crown in 2019-20, and made their last National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament appearance in 2020-21.